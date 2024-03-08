WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,971 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44,283.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.