WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

