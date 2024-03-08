WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $245.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

