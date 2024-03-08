WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 155,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 89,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $25.09 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

