WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTWO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XTWO stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

