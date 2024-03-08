WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson stock opened at $528.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.39 and a 200-day moving average of $463.77. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

