WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

