WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.