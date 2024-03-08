WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

