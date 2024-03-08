WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.1 %

Sunoco stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.