WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $335,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $294.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,971. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.