WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $258.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

