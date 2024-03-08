WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

