WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,574 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

