WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS EYLD opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

