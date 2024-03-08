WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 323.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BABA opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

