WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,824 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,500.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,450.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.23. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.