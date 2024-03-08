WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

