WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,315 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

