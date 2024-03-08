WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,477 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $29.26 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

