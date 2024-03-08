WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

