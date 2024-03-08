WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,477 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,349,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,735,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $29.41.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

