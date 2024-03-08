WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,662 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 931.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,123 shares of company stock worth $4,533,352 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

