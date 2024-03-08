WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 154,297 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

