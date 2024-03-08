WD-40’s (WDFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $313.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at WD-40

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

