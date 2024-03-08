Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.98) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -285.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.42).

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

