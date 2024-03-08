Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $38,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $271.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $271.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.