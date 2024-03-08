Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.