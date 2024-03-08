Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.90.

VSCO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

