VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

