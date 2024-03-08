VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

VersaBank Stock Down 4.8 %

VBNK stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

