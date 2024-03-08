Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $236.14 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.42.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock worth $1,148,862. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

