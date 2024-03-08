Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.40

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 26698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.38 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.92.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.