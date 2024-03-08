Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.