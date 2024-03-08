Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.