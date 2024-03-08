Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $281,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,469,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

