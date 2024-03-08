Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

