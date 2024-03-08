Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.07 and a 52 week high of $303.34.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

