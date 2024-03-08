Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $269,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

