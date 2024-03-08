Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.69

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.69 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 82038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
