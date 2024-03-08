Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.69

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.69 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 82038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,071,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

