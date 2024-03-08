Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.71

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $243.71 and last traded at $243.38, with a volume of 256435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

