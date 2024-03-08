Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.36. 63,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,946. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $534.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.