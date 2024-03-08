Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $97,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $342.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

