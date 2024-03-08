Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

