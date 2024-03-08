Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,187,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 122,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 857,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.49 on Friday. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

