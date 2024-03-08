US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.66.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Company Profile
