US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.66.

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

