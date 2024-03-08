Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on URG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

URG stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,527 shares of company stock worth $104,762 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

