Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

UPBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -272.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upbound Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

