Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 27th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Universal Store’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

Universal Store Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Store

In other Universal Store news, insider Dorothy Barbery 145,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Store

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual men's and women's fashion, shoes, accessories, lifestyle, and gifting in Australia. The company's products include tops and shirts, overalls, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, polos, singlets, swimwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, socks, and shoe care and laces; kids shoes; and accessories, such as bags, belts, face masks, hair and beauty products, hats, sunglasses and eyewear, jewellery, headwear, wallets, keyrings, and watches.

