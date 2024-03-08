United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

X stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

